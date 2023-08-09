Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

