Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of ATHX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.