Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

