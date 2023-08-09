Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

