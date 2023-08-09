Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
