Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Auckland International Airport from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUKNY

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

(Get Free Report)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.