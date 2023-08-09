XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $86.00 at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.