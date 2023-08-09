TD Securities Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $81.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.95.

NYSE:NTR opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

