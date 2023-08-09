Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.