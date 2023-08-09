Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.63.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

