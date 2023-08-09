Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Koss stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.63.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
