Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $738.86

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $738.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $713.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $740.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.54. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

