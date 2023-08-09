Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

JACK stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

