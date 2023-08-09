ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

