Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $135.19

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of AMD opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5,658.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

