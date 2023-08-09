Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Lowered by B. Riley

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Stagwell in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Stagwell Trading Up 1.3 %

STGW stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 141,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

