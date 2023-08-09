William Blair Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

