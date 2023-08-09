StockNews.com Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Sell

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.76 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

