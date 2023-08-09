Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $211.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 335.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

