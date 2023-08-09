IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $82.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

IAC opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 94.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

