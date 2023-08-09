LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
