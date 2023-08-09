LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

