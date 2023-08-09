Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.60 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

