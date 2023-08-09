Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

GMED opened at $56.83 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

