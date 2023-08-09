StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCF stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.93.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

