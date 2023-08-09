StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCF stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.93.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chase
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.