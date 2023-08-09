HC Wainwright Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $13.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.98% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

SAND opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $7,999,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

