Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Teleperformance Company Profile

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $163.57.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

