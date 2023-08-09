Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Market Perform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

NYSE RKT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 45.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.