StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

