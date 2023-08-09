Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

DNN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

