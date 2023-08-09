Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

