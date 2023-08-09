Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
