StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 261,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

