Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

CRBG stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

