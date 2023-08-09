Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $2,432,576. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

