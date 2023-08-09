Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -1,793.78% -94.57% -63.56% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Workhorse Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 3 0 2.33

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 309.09%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 92.94%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $5.02 million 46.19 -$117.27 million ($0.74) -1.49 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 3.69 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems. It also provides Metron, a remote data management system that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

