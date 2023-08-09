Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

AESI stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $20,436,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

