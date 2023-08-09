Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cognex stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
