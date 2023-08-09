Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $15.80

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

