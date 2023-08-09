Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $15.80

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.
GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G1 Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $17.49.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.