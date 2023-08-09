MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.8 %

MMYT stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

