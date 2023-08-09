Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

