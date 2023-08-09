Comparing Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,785.53 -$63.31 million ($1.25) -5.87 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($0.17) -2.30

Analyst Ratings

Alzamend Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alzamend Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Design Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 141.83%. Alzamend Neuro has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 283.63%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -20.73% -19.98% Alzamend Neuro N/A -206.10% -160.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

