Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.12).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.54) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.7 %
In other news, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,063.19). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £1,746.69 ($2,232.19). Also, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,063.19). Insiders acquired a total of 4,286 shares of company stock worth $993,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
