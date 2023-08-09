Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.54) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 229.30 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.55. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.68). The firm has a market cap of £13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,063.19). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £1,746.69 ($2,232.19). Insiders acquired a total of 4,286 shares of company stock worth $993,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

