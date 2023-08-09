Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
NUS stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.31.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.
