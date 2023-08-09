Critical Survey: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and TaskUs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 5.39 -$419.77 million N/A N/A TaskUs $960.49 million 1.24 $40.42 million $0.37 33.27

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Iris Energy and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Iris Energy and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 TaskUs 2 2 2 0 2.00

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.78%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $17.22, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than TaskUs.

Summary

TaskUs beats Iris Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

