Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

