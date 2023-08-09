Analyzing RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 14.98% 20.07% 9.09% GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RCI Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.03%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

43.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $267.62 million 2.43 $46.04 million $4.57 15.06 GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

