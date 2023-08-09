Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Financial Survey

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Kartoon Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kartoon Studios has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.33%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 16.41, meaning that its stock price is 1,541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Kartoon Studios’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 159.89 N/A N/A N/A Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.14 -$45.60 million N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kartoon Studios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

