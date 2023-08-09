Hans Hull Sells 13,069 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 259,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

