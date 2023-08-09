Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 1,355 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25.

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $20,950.44.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

