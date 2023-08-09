Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

