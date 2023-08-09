Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $58.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $903.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

