FY2023 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King raised their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

