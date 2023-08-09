FY2023 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised by Analyst

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $986.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

