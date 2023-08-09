Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Silk Road Medical, Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silk Road Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $778.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,029,000.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,656 shares of company stock valued at $318,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

